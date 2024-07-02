Cardi B delivered drama at the Marc Jacobs fashion show.

Cardi, 31, stepped out in a fabulous floral look to attend the designer’s fall 2024 fashion show at the New York Public Library on Monday, July 1. Her voluminous outfit featured purple and yellow petals, poofy sleeves and a matching skirt. Cardi paired the look with yellow patterned tights and white platform heels.

The rapper further accessorized with dainty jewelry, tan sunglasses, extra-long nude nails and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was styled in an updo.

At the event, Cardi took to Instagram to share moments of herself enjoying the presentation. In one clip, she spun around and strutted down a hall of the library. She also shared images of her posing in the frock. “Mother,” she captioned the post.

Related: Cardi B’s Best Boundary-Pushing Style Moments Cardi B knows how to have fun with fashion. The rapper turns every red carpet into her own personal runway, blessing Us with designs that only she can wear. Cardi is known to push fashion boundaries in outfits that feature optical illusions, statuesque silhouettes and sometimes raw materials. Take the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, […]

Other stars including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Lourdes Leon and Natasha Bedingfield also attended the show.

Bedingfield, 42, posed with Cardi and rocked a black-and-white polka dot ensemble featuring a mock neck, long sleeves and a fitted skirt. She teamed the getup with chunky heels and a velvet headband.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has gone above and beyond for a fashion event. In May, she stunned at the Met Gala in a black Sensen Lii gown featuring a fitted bodice, frilly sleeves and gigantic train complete with tiered ruffles. Cardi — who needed seven handlers to help her carry the piece up the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — completed her dramatic getup with a black headwrap, emerald and diamond jewelry and green eyeliner.

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024 Fan-favorite stars never miss a moment to step out in style. Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved. Take Taylor Swift for example, who commanded attention in New York City in a number […]

Following Fashion’s Biggest Night, Cardi revealed via X that she almost wore a teal version of the gown but opted for the black design because it “wasn’t photographing well.”

“It translated different on all lighting and angles on camera,” she explained to a follower.