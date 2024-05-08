Cardi B almost went with a different dress for the 2024 Met Gala.
Cardi, 31, took to X on Tuesday, May 7, to show off an alternate design by Windowsen that she debated wearing to the Monday, May 6, ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gown — which was a teal version of the billowing black gown she ended up wearing to Fashion’s Biggest Night — featured a fitted bodice, a protruding neckline and a pleated skirt that cascaded into a dramatic train that extended at least six feet.
“Green or Black?” Cardi asked her followers. While most of her fans were torn on which color they preferred, some had strong preferences for the green gown, noting it would have been “more” fitting for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code.
“WHY DIDN’T YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG,” one social media user asked in the comments section. Cardi replied, “It wasn’t photographing well … It translated different on all lighting and angles on camera.”
On the red carpet, the rapper needed seven handlers to carry her gown up the steps as she posed for photos. Cardi accessorized with jewelry including a massive emerald and diamond necklace, a matching ring, bracelet and oversized earrings. She topped her look off with a tall black headwrap and long green nails.
For glam, Cardi donned a full beat including dewy foundation, rosy cheeks, green eyeliner and contacts, filled-in eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow and long lashes.
Cardi never fails to go above and beyond for the Met Gala. In 2019, she killed the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in a custom Thom Browne design featuring 30,000 feathers and a daring train. The ensemble took 35 people over 2,000 hours to finish, per Vogue.