



Cardi B had a long weekend of birthday celebrations, which included some seriously massive bling.

On Sunday, October 13, the “I Like It” singer shared a video on her Instagram Story showing off her hand covered in giant sparkly jewelry. Along with two huge rings, the rapper is also wearing an oversized watch completely covered in diamonds from the face to the band, a piece from Audemars Piguet that’s reselling on web sites like Tradesy for roughly $35,000.

She then moves the camera down to her foot, which has a big glitzy gold chain around her ankle. As if that weren’t enough, two of her extra-long claw-like nails are also sporting shimmery rhinestones that catch the light as beautifully as her jewelry.

All the pieces seen on her left hand happen to be from her husband, Offset. The pear-shaped diamond bauble is an 8-carat engagement ring from Pristine Jewelers, while the blinged-out watch was a gift for Mother’s Day this year (along with two new Birkin bags). As for the heart-shaped stone, it’s a brand new addition that was a 27th birthday present.

In an Instagram video she posted to her feed on Friday, October 11, the Grammy Award-winning artist is presented with a tray covered in rose petals. However, it’s the two sparkly bands that catch everyone’s attention. The “Bodak Yellow” singer even wept tears of joy when they were unveiled (a regular occurrence when she’s given beautiful jewelry).

“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I’m so happy. Soo grateful.”

This two-part set is from the same company that created her engagement ring. Along with the separate interlocking bands, the stone’s shape also stands out seeing as it’s based on the infamous Titanic diamond. This eye-catching gem sits in a three-prong pavé set that’s completely made up of even smaller heart-shaped diamonds.

