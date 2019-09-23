The 2019 Emmy Awards brought Us moments we won’t soon forget from Emilia Clarke’s plunging gown to Zendaya’s corseted Vera Wang. But dresses aside, stars’ jewelry also proved a major standout at TV’s biggest night of the year.

On Sunday, September 22, celebrities walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, donning some of the best, most beautiful bling we’ve seen all year. And with Lady Gaga wearing 128 carat yellow diamond necklace to the 2019 Oscars getting counted in there, that’s really saying something.

Fighting for the blingest piece of the evening, Viola Davis wore a graduated diamond necklace from Forevermark that equaled nearly 100 carats thanks to its three-tiered style. Then there was Sophie Turner’s necklace, which was a sparkly diamond collar from Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry.

Keeping things more subtle, Halsey also incorporated the stone into her look with a choker that she paired with a dazzling set of earrings to match her rose-colored dress from Rami Kadi.

With that being said, it wasn’t just about the diamonds at the Emmys. Catherine Zeta-Jones opted for rubies, matching the pink stones to her daring Georges Hobeika dress. And TV starlettes Clarke and Julia Louis-Dreyfus both wore statement earrings to pop against their chic gowns.

Jenny McCarthy had fun mixing the vibe of her accessories. For footwear, the television host wore a pair of combat boots, combining this edgy style with a black mani. However when it came to her jewelry, the blonde beauty wore a giant yellow and white bauble on her right ring finger and a silver chain necklace that was everything.

