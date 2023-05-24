Cardi B is reviving a highly controversial trend: the exposed thong. The rapper turned a body chain into a G-String to celebrate the launch of her new Whipshots flavor on Monday, May 22.

The 30-year-old “Up” artist stepped out in Santa Monica, California, wearing the gold jewel over a colorful catsuit by Emilio Pucci. Cardi had the chain tied around her waist, looping the look underneath her groin area, giving the accessory a thong-like appearance. Her onesie was just as noteworthy as it was covered with abstract shapes — a design the fashion house is known for.

The garment featured a zipper at the bodice and a hood at the top covered her brunette locks, only exposing her blunt bangs. The New York native teamed the catsuit with coordinating platform heels from the luxury label, hoop earrings and baby pink acrylic nails. “I put it on the gram before it even hit the store,” the Hustlers star wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her look.

At the event, Cardi posed for photographers and introduced a new limited edition lime flavor of her vodka-infused whipped cream product, which is dropping on June 14. The new addition joins the existing vanilla, caramel and mocha.

The foamy creation is meant to be served on the top of mojitos, margaritas, daiquiris and more.

Cardi opened up about the newest flavor, telling The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that it “tastes to me like Fruity Pebbles.” She explained: “I’m not a real big fan of sweet lemon or lime flavors. [But] I love lemon and lime. We tested three different lime flavors and [this] was so good and it was so perfect — like, it wasn’t as potent. You know how sometimes key lime pie be too strong? This was perfect.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper launched Whipshots in December 2021 in partnership with Starco Brands. The company sold more than one million cans in under a year offing on the market.

Whipshots teased the new release via Instagram on Monday, sharing a promotional video of Cardi sipping on a cocktail at the beach. “Is that a heatwave or is the party just that HOT? This summer, WHIP IT, BEACHES — and look out for LIME online.”

The Grammy winner previously unveiled peppermint flavor Whipshots for the holidays in November 2022. “The holidays are my favorite time of the year,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “The peppermint Whipshots flavor is limited edition, so I hope everyone gets them while they last.”