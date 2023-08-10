Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Carly Rae Jepsen has always been a colorful queen of style, so it only makes sense that she’s rocking the pink trend. The Call Me Maybe singer was photographed in New York City on Thursday, August 10, after performing live in Times Square for the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

Jepsen changed into a cute, comfy-chic outfit after her performance, rocking a pink cardigan with a textured knit over a simple white top. She also wore a gingham maxi skirt and lug-sole shoes with her long, platinum hair worn down. Love! This look made it clearer and clearer how we’ll all transition the hot pink trend into fall — now it’s time to grab a cardigan for ourselves!

Get the Merokeety Long-Sleeve Cable-Knit Cardigan for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, but are subject to change.

This Merokeety cardigan is an excellent option for channeling Jepsen’s look. You could wear it with a maxi skirt of your own or opt for a different vibe with a pair of jeans, comfy joggers or a tennis skort. It comes in two powerful shades of pink, plus nine other colors for cozying up your closet!

This cable-knit sweater is made of a soft and breathable viscose blend and has a functional button placket so you can wear it open or closed. Love the look but want to see more options? Shop seven more of our pink cardigan picks from Amazon below!

