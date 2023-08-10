Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Slay of the Day

Carly Rae Jepsen Is All Smiles in a Bright Pink Cardigan — Get the Look

By
carly-rae-jepsen-pink-cardigan
Carly Rae Jepsen leaves Good Morning America in New York City on August 10, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Carly Rae Jepsen has always been a colorful queen of style, so it only makes sense that she’s rocking the pink trend. The Call Me Maybe singer was photographed in New York City on Thursday, August 10, after performing live in Times Square for the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

Jepsen changed into a cute, comfy-chic outfit after her performance, rocking a pink cardigan with a textured knit over a simple white top. She also wore a gingham maxi skirt and lug-sole shoes with her long, platinum hair worn down. Love! This look made it clearer and clearer how we’ll all transition the hot pink trend into fall — now it’s time to grab a cardigan for ourselves!

carly-rae-jepsen-pink-cardigan-2
Carly Rae Jepsen leaves Good Morning America in New York City on August 10, 2023. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
See it!

Get the Merokeety Long-Sleeve Cable-Knit Cardigan for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, but are subject to change.

This Merokeety cardigan is an excellent option for channeling Jepsen’s look. You could wear it with a maxi skirt of your own or opt for a different vibe with a pair of jeans, comfy joggers or a tennis skort. It comes in two powerful shades of pink, plus nine other colors for cozying up your closet!

This cable-knit sweater is made of a soft and breathable viscose blend and has a functional button placket so you can wear it open or closed. Love the look but want to see more options? Shop seven more of our pink cardigan picks from Amazon below!

carly-rae-jepsen-pink-cardigan-3
Carly Rae Jepsen leaves Good Morning America in New York City on August 10, 2023. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
See it!

Get the Merokeety Long-Sleeve Cable-Knit Cardigan for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, but are subject to change.

Shop more pink cardigans we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more cardigans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-raw-fountain-juice-cleanse

Cleanse on the Go! These 50%-Off Powder Packets Make Detoxing So Easy

Read article
kris-jenner-white-lace-dress

Channel Kris Jenner's Portofino Style With This White Lace Dress

Read article
Gabrielle Union FWRD Hosts The Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration For Dwyane Wade, Chateau Marmont

Gabrielle Union Rocks an LBD at FWRD's Party for Dwyane Wade — Get the Look

Read article

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories