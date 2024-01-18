Cassie made an unexpected appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The 37-year-old singer attended LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s fall/winter 2024 menswear show on Wednesday, January 17, and was seated in the front row.

Cassie was fierce for the occasion, taking inspiration from the past in a charcoal brown blazer clad with retro shoulder pads. She went shirtless under the jacket, pairing the piece with wide-leg pants and pointed-toe chrome heels. She accessorized with squared sunglasses and wore her brunette mane straightened and parted to one side.

For glam, Cassie delivered drama with a dark cat eye that included purple shadow and dramatic lashes. Her brows were arched to perfection and her cheeks were covered in bronzer and blush. She topped the beat off with a glossy pout.

Cassie’s rare outing comes after she made headlines in November 2023 for accusing her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs of past sexual assault and abuse. She alleged in court documents first reported by The New York Times that Diddy forced her to have sex with “male sex workers” while “filming the encounters.” Cassie further claimed that Diddy “forced her into her home and raped her” in 2018.

Just one day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie and Diddy settled. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie told Us Weekly through her attorney Douglas Wigdor in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy also released a statement distributed by Wigdor: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said that the settlement does not indicate that Diddy is guilty. “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman shared in a statement to Us. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

The speed of the settlement was likely due to legal restrictions, according to attorney Neama Rahmani. “This has to be one of the fastest settlements in American history. We’re talking about one day,” Rahmani exclusively told Us, after taking a look at the case. “The reason that this lawsuit was settled was probably the reason that it was filed in the first place. Cassie ran out of time.”

The lawyer, who was not part of Cassie’s legal team, explained to Us that some of her allegations were “a little bit older,” meaning the statute of limitations had run out.