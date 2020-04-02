April fools’! Celebrities like Bryce Dallas Howard and G-Eazy tricked their fans into thinking they made drastic hair changes and it’s just the kind of light-hearted fun we needed in a time like this.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

On Wednesday, April 1, the rapper shared a selfie to his Instagram feed, showcasing his freshly buzzed head with a medical mask covering his mouth and nose. “New month new me… Too much time at home,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Don’t hate me! Stay safe yall.”

However, just a few hours later he reposted the snap, which had his gelled-up locks fully intact, writing, “APRIL FOOLS” in the caption.

He wasn’t the only A-lister to think of this. The 39-year-old actress seemed to dye her signature bright red locks an equally bright magenta hue. “I’m sure @JurassicWorld won’t mind [if] I changed Claire’s hair to fuchsia,” she wrote in a Tweet accompanying the selfie on Wednesday. “What do you think?”

Wigging Out! Stars Are Mixing Up Their Hair Looks With Wigs

The director of the film, Colin Trevorrow, chimed in on the comments simply writing, “um.” Guess they would mind! Good thing it was all just a joke.

About 10 hours later, she took to Twitter once again to let everyone in on it, posting a selfie with her same-old red strands. “Happy #AprilFoolsDay,” she wrote with a winky emoji.

The same day, Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off brand new hot pink highlights that many thought were just a filter. But she clarified on her Instagram Story later that day that she got just bored enough to change up her hair herself using Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Color Conditioner.

“I had no idea if it was going to work. Hopefully Nikki [Lee] is not going to kill me,” she said in the video. “But it’s fun! It gave me like hot pink highlights, which I’m kind of loving and it just felt like a silly fun thing to do.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)