



If the chic athleisurewear brand n:philanthropy sounds familiar to you, that’s because Selena Gomez, Alison Brie, Lady Gaga, Julianne Hough, Selma Blair, Irina Shayk, Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson, Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Biel, Emmy Rossum, Gisele Bündchen, Zoe Saldana, Anna Kendrick,Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens and more have all been spotted in their elevated basics.

Beyond being super cozy, the brand’s garments stand out with their special distressed details or cute cut-outs in everything from tees to tanks to joggers and more.

The fashionable and sporty combo isn’t the only aspect of the brand that attracts A-listers; n:philanthropy is also about making a difference — hence its altruistic brand name.

“n:philanthropy is not just a fashion brand. … A big part of our DNA is that we give back 10 percent of our net proceeds to pediatric cancer research and animal abuse prevention,” founder Yvonne Niami tells Stylish.

“I think it’s our responsibility to help others and whether it’s volunteering or giving back through a brand, somehow everyone needs to help. A lot of people think that you have to be a millionaire or billionaire or 80-plus years old to give back and you don’t,” she adds.

The n:philanthropy girl is someone who focuses on that and “has a big heart and wants to wear a brand that does something good in the world,” Niami explains.

“Our girl is someone who lives her life. She loves to have a good time, she loves to drink tequila with her girlfriends, she loves to go out, she also takes care of herself and does yoga, but the biggest and best part about her is that she wants to give back,” she says.

Whether you choose to wear the line to a girls’ night out or to a workout class, n:philanthropy makes wardrobe necessities fit for any occasion.

“Our brand is comfy, but also high-end casual. We call it bed-to-bar wear. You can wear it lounging at home or you can go out and it’s perfect. It’s not a baggy sweatpant. It’s a nice, fitted sweatpant that makes you feel good,” Niami explains.

The must-have item from the line: “I think our number one key basic piece is our Harlow Tee. It’s the perfect fitting tee and I love it. You can wear it with a pair of jeans or shorts or you can dress it up with a vegan leather skirt and wear it out. It’s great for anything from day to night,” she dishes.

Other than your key necessities, Niami is also excited about mixing in some edgier options as it gets cooler out.

“We’re going into holiday, so we’ll have a few special holiday pieces just for that time of the year like a velvet jumper, vegan leather pieces, faux fur jackets and animal prints that are adorable,” she hints.

“It’s different than our classic, regular pieces, but it’s for the customer who wants that extra special something for the holidays or holiday parties.”