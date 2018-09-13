Closet envy! Every celebrity on the pink carpet at Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party was looking chic and stylish, but Ryan Seacrest, Hilaria Baldwin, Shay Mitchell and more stars admitted that they would still like to raid the closet of another A-lister. Watch the exclusive video above to see whose style they’d like to steal!

“Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Craig, John Legend,” Seacrest, an honoree at the annual party, told Us without hesitation. “They are always looking incredible.”

“Jessica Alba!” was Baldwin’s answer. She explained why she’d want to raid the Honest Beauty founder’s closet: “She’s amazing, she’s a mommy and she’s so natural and incredible.”

Mitchell picked a throwback for her closet of choice. “Sofia Loren,” the Pretty Little Liars alum told Us. “She’s just so effortlessly sexy.”

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino picked a fellow reality star known for his upscale preppy looks: “I always say Scott Disick. The lord is good, I gotta give him respect!”

Olympic snow boarder Gus Kenworthy revealed his style crush is Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski: “Every time I look at his Instagram I’m like ‘I want your clothes … and you!’”

And there’s more where that came from! To find out these stars’ biggest fashion pet peeves and the most outrageous fashion advice they’ve ever received, watch the exclusive video above!

