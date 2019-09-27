Celine Dion continues to display beauty and strength in her latest music video, “Imperfections.” In the clip, the 51-year-old does is through the perfectly simple act of removing her makeup slowly on screen.

Shot in black and white, as the Canadian beauty sings the lyrics “I’ve got my own imperfections, I’ve got my own set of scars to hide,” she sits at a vanity and wipes away her foundation, cat eye liner and lipstick.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Aside from the video’s powerful makeup-free moment, the “Imperfections” video also showcases the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s love of fashion, as she poses in multiple stunning ensembles including a custom-made Schiaparelli gown.

The Quebec native has been promoting this self-love message of empowerment off the screen as well. When talking to Entertainment Tonight about body shammers who say she’s too skinny, Dion asked, “Is there anything wrong about my body,” as she flexed her bicep.

She continued, explaining that she’s always been this way. “I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul,” she shared. “I’ve always been very thin.”

Celine Dion’s Boldest Fashion Moments

Then she expressed how little commentary like this affects her. In fact, she expects it. “If you don’t want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place,” she said. “I take the positive. I take what’s good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what’s right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can’t please everybody.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!