Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26, looking fresh and summery in a tiered yellow dress.

The midi frock featured skinny shoulder straps, a square neckline and textured tiers from top to bottom. She wore her wavy hair parted to the side, perfecting her ensemble with sunglasses and strappy platform sandals. Fans have been admiring Lawson’s looks throughout her season of the romance reality show, but the child and family therapist has proven her stylish sense off the TV screen too. Want a dress like hers?

Was $55 On Sale: $48 You Save 13% See it!

Get the BTFBM Tiered Boho Long Dress (originally $55) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This BTFBM dress has over 1,000 reviews and the perfect upbeat feel for channeling Lawson’s seasonal aesthetic. Its skinny tie straps and ruffled tiers are adorably chic, and we love how the floaty, flowy fabric will feel cool and comfortable in the sweltering heat. This is a dress you can slip on without a second thought and know you’ll look amazing!

Wear this dress with strappy sandals like Lawson or opt for a pair of heels for a fancier look. You could even go more casual with a pair of canvas low-tops or chunky leather sneakers! We have other similar dress options for you below to check out too. Add your fave to your Amazon cart!

Was $55 On Sale: $48 You Save 13% See it!

Get the BTFBM Tiered Boho Long Dress (originally $55) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more tiered yellow dresses we love:

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: