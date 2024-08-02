Charli XCX and Billie Eilish aren’t letting the unworn bras and underwear in their new “Guess” music video go to waste.

In the closing moments of the video for their remix of the hit track from Charli’s Brat, the pair revealed that undergarments heavily featured in the video were donated to I Support the Girls. The nonprofit organization distributes underwear, bras and menstrual products to those in need.

“All unworn undergarments will be donated to survivors of domestic violence through I Support the Girls,” the video, released on Thursday, August 1, shared.

In the clip, Charli, 32, sings in the middle of dancing partygoersas garments fly through the air. At one point, Eilish, 22, drives a bulldozer through a wall to disrupt the party, while bras and panties continue to fly. The pair eventually climb a mountain of undergarments.

Many of the garments featured in the video were from Agent Provocateur’s autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The organization’s founder, Dana Marlowe, gushed about the duo’s philanthropic gesture in a post via Instagram.

“So, I’m speechless. I can’t even come up with a clever caption. Just go check out @charli_xcx new video ‘Guess’ featuring @billieeilish and know that the thousands of unworn bras and underwear are all being donated to @isupportthegirls to help survivors of domestic violence.”

Fans also praised the duo for their generous donation.

“Love this, you guys are the best,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “This is so brat and awesome.

Charli also had nothing but praise for her collaborator. After Eilish thanked the “Fancy” singer via Instagram for letting her be a part of the “Guess” video, Charli returned the favor with a sweet comment.

“Billieeeeeeee!!!!!!! Ahhhh tysm [thank you so much] for being on this track. I’m beyond honored. Love and respect forever!!! You’re one of a kind xxxxxx.”

Charli first announced her sixth studio album in February, and dropped Brat in June. Upon its release, Brat became the highest-charting album of her career, debuting at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart behind Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department.

The album inspired the fashion trend “Brat Girl Summer” as the distinctive, neon green cover art and multiple songs went viral in June.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support you have all shown for this music, this campaign and for me,” she wrote via Instagram on June 7, adding, “At my most pure, my most Charli, my most brat.”