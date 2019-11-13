



Charlize Theron brought back the bowl cut earlier this year, but as it grows back she revealed that she is turning to another a A-lister for a bit of hair inspiration: Megan Rapinoe.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

During Theron’s acceptance speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday, November 11, the South African beauty alluded to the soccer star’s badass hair, crediting her for the Academy Award-winning actress’ pixie.

“The women in this room tonight are putting themselves on the frontlines of the empathy battle, via through storytelling, creating opportunities for those who need it most, or just unabashedly being yourself and telling other women, ‘We don’t have to apologize for who we are or what we are,’” the Monster actress said as she accepted the Rebel award and gestured toward Rapinoe in the audience. “And I’m looking at you, Megan. This is all you.”

She then motioned towards her locks, stating, “This is all you.”

Natalie Portman, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Giving Us Short Hair Style #Goals

The Fifa Women’s World Cup player was in attendance to take home the award Champion.

Theron is far from the only one who was affected by Rapinoe’s hair as she made headlines over the summer. In fact, the edgy pink style was almost as talked about as her fight for equal pay.

Created by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri and Nine Zero One’s Joey Perrotti, the key to this perfect pink hue is creating dimension. First they bleached and toned the hair to freshen up the roots and then the rosy tone was added. “I wanted to give her more of a shadow root with the pink so it had more depth and dimension and then we kept it lighter on the ends,” Capri said.

Though we’re sad to see the bowl cut go, perhaps a similar pink shade is on Theron’s every-changing hair horizon.