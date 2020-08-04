The Hilarious Reason Chelsea Handler Wears a Bra With Bikini Bottoms

Always a jokester! Chelsea Handler paired a bikini bottom with a bra to tease her sister.

On Monday, August 3, the 45-year-old comedian took to her Instagram Story to show off her unusual nighttime get-up, while explaining why she decided to pair her underwear with a swimsuit.

“My sister said she’s sick of me sleeping in my bathing suit,” she said in the video. “So tonight I put a bra on with my bathing suit.” She then starts to dance around and taunt her sis. Overtop the clip she wrote, “Let’s go sissy!”

It’s no surprised that the late night host likes to make people laugh on social media as much as she does off of it. For instance, just last week the blonde beauty recreated Martha Stewart’s viral glam pool selfie.

“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson,” she wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption on Thursday, July 24. “If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Stewart loved the gag as much as we did and commented on the post. “Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it,” the cookbook author wrote. “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me.”

Not long after Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line launched, she went for a run on the beach wearing nothing but the brand’s Tonal Body Tape. Because, why not?!

“I’ve always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can,” she wrote in the accompanying caption on Sunday, January 12. “Thank you @kimkardashian!”

