Gracie Hunt isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet.

Gracie, 25, who is the heiress of the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, showed off her abs via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, while rocking a hot pink bikini. Her swimsuit featured a triangle top complete with pleated cups, thick straps and silver hardware. Gracie matched the piece with low-waisted bottoms.

For glam, Gracie rocked a full beat including manicured eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips. Her blonde tresses were parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Gracie shared photos of herself cuddling with her dog, a teacup Pomeranian named Yeti. She donned a soft smile while cradling her pup and sporting a gray cardigan featuring yellow embroidery.

“Soaking up the last of summer’s rays & I’ve decided a bikini is the only appropriate outfit for this August heat 👙🥵,” she captioned the post. “On the bright side ☀️ t-15 days until it’s football for real. 🙌🏼.”

Fans complimented Gracie in the comments section. “Gorgeous and glowing 😍✨,” the official Paula’s Choice account wrote, as another follower gushed, “Pretty in pink.” A third social media user added, “Fabulously fit 💖👏.”

When Gracie isn’t slaying in a bikini, she’s showing off her game day style, which consists of sundresses, leather sets with sparkly patches, metallic coats and more.

Earlier this month, Gracie repped the Chiefs colors while wearing a yellow frock featuring gold chain straps and vertical white stripes. She added the perfect amount of sparkle to her look with a Chiefs pendant necklace, diamond bracelets and a matching ring.

Gracie’s makeup included orange eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, winged eyeliner and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a half-up-half-down coiffure and she topped her look off with white sunglasses and a matching purse.

Alongside his siblings, Clark inherited the Chiefs from their late father in 2006. After tight end Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in 2023, there have been extra eyes on the organization, including Gracie.