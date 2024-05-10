Chris Pine’s style reflects how he feels about life.

Over the last several weeks, Pine, 43, has been showing off a new funky style aesthetic, which includes tiny shorts, vintage T-shirts, cardigans and Birkenstocks, while promoting his new film and directorial debut, Poolman.

In the film, Pine portrays Los Angeles pool cleaner Darren Barrenman, who rocks floppy hats and micro swim chunks. (The movie follows Darren as he looks after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block. While working every day to make his hometown a better place, he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, per IMDb.)

Pine explained his recent fashion evolution during his Thursday, May 9, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked whether he’s morphed into Darren in real life. “It’s just a comfort thing. It’s Los Angeles. I like to have a good time,” Pine told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Life is too hard. If it’s going to make you giggle to put on some funky lemon pants, [do it].”

Kimmel then asked Pine to break down his Poolman premiere outfit from last month, which included an “I Heart L.A.” shirt underneath a linen blazer adorned with a single flower at the lapel.

He paired the pieces with corduroy shorts, retro tube socks and brown hiking boots.

“I’ve had that shirt for 19 years, I’m from L.A.,” Pine said proudly, adding that the corduroys were something he also owned for years, originally purchasing them for $5. “I’ve spent $150 trying to repair them as they’ve broken over the years,” he shared.

In addition to his life in L.A. and his love of having a good time, Pine’s wardrobe is inspired by Tom Selleck. “Tom Selleck liked the short shorts,” Pine said when discussing the bright red cropped pants he wore while dining at Langer’s Deli in April.

Poolman is in theaters now.