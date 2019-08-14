



Covering over an old tattoo ode to an ex seems be a celebrity trend these days (cough cough, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson). The most recent is Paris Hilton’s ex boyfriend Chris Zylka.

On Tuesday, August 14, TMZ reported that the 34-year-old star of The Leftovers covered up his “Paris” forearm tattoo with a giant — and intricate — gorilla design.

According the online publication, the actor went to Chronic Ink Tattoo Shop in Markham, Ontario on Sunday, August 11, while he was there shooting an upcoming Netflix film. A source said that it took about six hours to complete and the reason for the ape was because it’s his favorite animal.

Zylka got his original “Paris” tattoo written in an incredibly bold Disney font in the summer of 2017 to honor the couple’s anniversary. The hotel heiress even posted a now-deleted Instagram of the ink in excitement. “Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess.”

The blonde beauty confirmed their relationship in February 2017 when she posted several PDA pictures of the duo. Then in November 2018, they called it splits 10 months after she said yes on a ski trip that resulted in a $2 million diamond ring.

“When I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was a whirlwind romance,” Hilton said during an appearance on The Talk. “I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision. I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work.”

