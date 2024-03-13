Chrissy Teigen is proud of her scars.

Teigen, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, to show off a sexy look she wore during a night out with husband John Legend. In the snap, the former model posed in a sheer black corset dress that featured a wrap skirt covered in flowers. She went topless under the see-through design, exposing her breasts. “When the flash hits your boob lift scars,” Teigen captioned the social media snap.

In the comments section of the post, Teigen joked that she “can feel” her fans “zooming” in on her chest. Her followers, however, shared nothing but kind words.

“We love a transparent queen! You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote as a second gushed, “I will never not love this woman. Always keeping it real! It’s so appreciated and respected.” A third social media praised her candidness, sharing, “God, I love you. Do not ever change. Seriously.”

Teigen revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year that she’s had three boob jobs. The confession came as she and her fellow guest Kate Chastain were playing a game of “The Lies Have It.” The rules of the game required Teigen and Chastain, 41, to look into each other’s eyes and tell each other lies for 30 seconds straight.

“I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen told Chastain. “I hate you,” Chastain lied. After the pair had gone back and forth several times, Teigen confessed that she didn’t quite understand the game’s rules — and that her previous “lie” was actually true.

“It’s the truth,” Teigen told Cohen. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out.”

Teigen’s Tuesday post came after she showed skin in a different naked dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10. She graced the star-studded event in a silver Oscar de la Renta gown that was made of delicate leaves and flowers. Teigen attended the soirée with Legend, 45, who rocked a tuxedo with flared pants.