Chrissy Teigen Gets New Piercings After Consulting Twitter Followers: Pic

Chrissy Teigen isn’t a regular mom — she’s a cool mom! The 34-year-old Cravings author took to social media to show off her new ear piercings on Monday, July 27.

The mom of two originally considered getting a “little” nose piercing and consulted with her 13 million Twitter followers about the idea. “Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?” the Utah native tweeted a little after midnight.

“You don’t have to tell me I’m not old!” she continued. “I know I’m not olllllld but you know what I’m saying. Please be honest lol.”

Kerry Washington encouraged Teigen to do it. “I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye,” she wrote. “I LOVED it.”

Teigen responded to the Little Fires Everywhere star, writing, “I can absoluuuuutely see you with a real one!”

But in the same tweet, the former Lip Sync Battle cohost admitted that she skipped the nose piercing to get ear piercings instead from L.A.-based tattoo and piercing studio, Body Electric Tattoo.

“I had my friend get one to get over my itch,” Teigen added in her reply to Washington.

The model posted a selfie to show fans her ear piercings. “Okkkkkkkkk all done!” she tweeted along with the pic. “No nose 🙁 maybe in another life.”

Teigen’s Twitter followers had mixed opinions about the nose ring, but a strong majority favored the decision. “I got one in my nose last year, when I turned 50,” one fan tweeted. “NEVER ‘too old.’”

Another wrote, “Uh, I’m 40 and I’ve kept mine in since I was 19. It’s still cute.”

It’s likely that the television personality is being extra careful about doing anything she might regret, especially after she just had her breast implants removed in June. She’s even considering a second procedure after telling her followers that they’re “still huge.”

“I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller,” she continued in an Instagram Story on July 23. “I did not expect that they would still be this large.”

