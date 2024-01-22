Who says pajamas are only for bedtime?

Chrissy Teigen looked comfortable and chic in feathered pajamas by Gucci at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 21. The luxurious two-piece featured a retro maroon and white circular pattern throughout and was lined with rhinestones. Teigen, 38, left her top unbuttoned, revealing a burgundy bralette. She elevated the relaxed look with sparkly red stockings and strappy velvet heels.

For glam, Teigen donned dewy skin, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a warm contour, long lashes and glossy lips. She wore her hair straightened and parted down the middle. In snaps from the event, Teigen posed with skis at the Acura House of Energy.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has looked fabulous in pajamas while out and about.

In December 2023, she rocked a pair of Old Navy’s Waffle-Knit Pajama Leggings during a date night with husband John Legend. She paired the black-and-white pants with the brand’s long gray coat and a button-down blouse, which she tucked into the pants. Teigen accessorized with black open-toe heels and a leather purse equipped with fuzz.

Ahead of her romantic evening, the TV personality took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of her twinning with daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, in the Old Navy gear. The kids jumped up and down and gave Teigen a kiss on her cheek while donning the ensembles. (Teigen also shares daughter Esti, 12 months, and son Wren, 7 months, with Legend, 45.)

Teigen has proved time and time again that she’s a pajama enthusiast — from posing in sleepwear on social media to selling her own sets through her online shop, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen — which is also the name of her 2016 cookbook.

Her store sells everything from fuzzy bathrobes to silky jammies and cozy blankets. She also shares her favorite recipes on the site, as well as gift guides, cooking tips and more.