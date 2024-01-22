Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Chrissy Teigen Makes a Case for Pajamas in Public at Sundance Film Festival

By
Chrissy Teigen Pairs Embellished Gucci Pajamas With Heels at Sundance Film Festival
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Who says pajamas are only for bedtime?

Chrissy Teigen looked comfortable and chic in feathered pajamas by Gucci at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 21. The luxurious two-piece featured a retro maroon and white circular pattern throughout and was lined with rhinestones. Teigen, 38, left her top unbuttoned, revealing a burgundy bralette. She elevated the relaxed look with sparkly red stockings and strappy velvet heels.

For glam, Teigen donned dewy skin, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a warm contour, long lashes and glossy lips. She wore her hair straightened and parted down the middle. In snaps from the event, Teigen posed with skis at the Acura House of Energy.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has looked fabulous in pajamas while out and about.

Chrissy Teigen Through the Years

Related: See Chrissy Teigen's Transformation Through the Years

In December 2023, she rocked a pair of Old Navy’s Waffle-Knit Pajama Leggings during a date night with husband John Legend. She paired the black-and-white pants with the brand’s long gray coat and a button-down blouse, which she tucked into the pants. Teigen accessorized with black open-toe heels and a leather purse equipped with fuzz.

Chrissy Teigen Pairs Embellished Gucci Pajamas With Heels at Sundance Film Festival
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Ahead of her romantic evening, the TV personality took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of her twinning with daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, in the Old Navy gear. The kids jumped up and down and gave Teigen a kiss on her cheek while donning the ensembles. (Teigen also shares daughter Esti, 12 months, and son Wren, 7 months, with Legend, 45.)

amazon-sally-hansen-instant-cuticle-remover

Deal of the Day

Clean, Perfect Nails for $5! This ‘Instant’ Cuticle Remover Is 50% Off View Deal

Teigen has proved time and time again that she’s a pajama enthusiast — from posing in sleepwear on social media to selling her own sets through her online shop, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen — which is also the name of her 2016 cookbook.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Hot Celeb Couple 2023

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Showed Off Their Sizzling Style in 2023

Her store sells everything from fuzzy bathrobes to silky jammies and cozy blankets. She also shares her favorite recipes on the site, as well as gift guides, cooking tips and more.

In this article

Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!