Only Chrissy Teigen can turn pajama pants into a chic date-night outfit.

Teigen, 38, was seen out with husband John Legend in Los Angeles on Monday, December 4, rocking Old Navy’s Waffle-Knit Pajama Leggings — which retail for $25 — and the brand’s Soft-Brushed Long Overcoat, which sells for $80. Her pants featured a black and white checkered pattern, which perfectly hugged her legs. She paired the cozy ensemble with a white blouse that was half tucked into her trousers, open-toe heels and a dark blue textured purse.

For glam, Teigen donned glowing foundation, filled-in and feathered eyebrows, bronzed cheeks, brown eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn straightened.

Legend, 44, meanwhile, looked as cool as ever in a black leather jacket featuring a fuzzy collar, a dark button-up top and boots.

While Teigen and Legend can easily slay an effortless look, the couple also know how to work a red carpet event.

On Sunday, December 3, Teigen and Legend made the 2023 Academy Museum Gala their personal runway in super stylish ensembles. Teigen stunned in a tan Tony Ward gown, featuring a sheer skirt, a subtle train and a plunging neckline that wrapped around her shoulders. She topped the look off with wavy earrings and gold heels. Her makeup included dewy foundation, manicured eyebrows, nude lips and smokey eyeshadow.

Legend, for his part, got dressed to the nines in a black tuxedo, a white dress shirt, a bowtie, fabulous coat and shiny shoes.

The couple’s fashion sense isn’t the only reason why they’ve been making headlines lately.

In June, Teigen announced they welcomed their fourth child, son Wren Alexander via surrogate, five months after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti, now 11 months.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that she was unsure if she would be able to have another baby after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

Teigen continued, “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

Around the same time as their surrogate got pregnant, Teigen found out she was also expecting.

Legend and Teigen are also the parents of Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

The parents tied the knot in September 2013.