Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Christian Louboutin Made ‘Over 250 Pairs’ of Shoes for Taylor Swift to ‘Shine’ on ‘Eras Tour’

By
Christian Louboutin Created Over 250 Shoes for Taylor Swifts Eras Tour The Girl Needs to Shine
Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Christian Louboutin has Taylor Swift covered in the shoe department.

Louboutin, 61, opened up about creating over 250 pairs for Swift’s Eras Tour while speaking with Vogue in an article published on Thursday, May 23. “When working for performers, it’s better to start with a very large number of styles that will end up in a selection of designs which seem the best for the stage,” he told the outlet, noting he designed 60 new pairs of kicks for her to take on the European leg of her tour.

Louboutin took Swift’s “Bejeweled” lyrics seriously, making sure the singer shimmered on stage in hundreds of strass crystals. “I’ve learned a few magic tricks to make sure the silhouette still looks great with shoes being 100% easy to perform in,” he told Vogue. “I learned at Les Folies Bergère [that] lights on stage are very strong and tend to flatten any surface.”

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

When Swift, 34, opens the Eras Tour with her Lover set, she rocks a pair of the designer’s Elenora knee-high boots that can be seen “from every seat in the house.” The pop star later changes into bedazzled flat Cate boots for her Fearless era, donning more shimmery shoes as the show goes on.

Taylor Swift Debuts Orange Surprise Song Dress During 3rd Paris Show

Related: See Photos of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits

“After all, this is the biggest tour in the world—the girl needs to shine!” Louboutin gushed, teasing that there “might be more [footwear] to come” as the tour progresses.

Christian Louboutin Created Over 250 Shoes for Taylor Swifts Eras Tour The Girl Needs to Shine
Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift’s newest footwear comes with The Tortured Poets Department section of the concert. For the era, she rocks a custom pair of booties that were based on archival Louboutin styles. “Joseph [Cassell] and Taylor were very instrumental in communicating all the different acts and having shoes that reflect the genre she wore then with an updated modern twist,” Louboutin explained. (Cassell is Swift’s longtime stylist.)

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!