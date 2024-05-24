Christian Louboutin has Taylor Swift covered in the shoe department.

Louboutin, 61, opened up about creating over 250 pairs for Swift’s Eras Tour while speaking with Vogue in an article published on Thursday, May 23. “When working for performers, it’s better to start with a very large number of styles that will end up in a selection of designs which seem the best for the stage,” he told the outlet, noting he designed 60 new pairs of kicks for her to take on the European leg of her tour.

Louboutin took Swift’s “Bejeweled” lyrics seriously, making sure the singer shimmered on stage in hundreds of strass crystals. “I’ve learned a few magic tricks to make sure the silhouette still looks great with shoes being 100% easy to perform in,” he told Vogue. “I learned at Les Folies Bergère [that] lights on stage are very strong and tend to flatten any surface.”

When Swift, 34, opens the Eras Tour with her Lover set, she rocks a pair of the designer’s Elenora knee-high boots that can be seen “from every seat in the house.” The pop star later changes into bedazzled flat Cate boots for her Fearless era, donning more shimmery shoes as the show goes on.

Related: See Photos of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

“After all, this is the biggest tour in the world—the girl needs to shine!” Louboutin gushed, teasing that there “might be more [footwear] to come” as the tour progresses.

Swift’s newest footwear comes with The Tortured Poets Department section of the concert. For the era, she rocks a custom pair of booties that were based on archival Louboutin styles. “Joseph [Cassell] and Taylor were very instrumental in communicating all the different acts and having shoes that reflect the genre she wore then with an updated modern twist,” Louboutin explained. (Cassell is Swift’s longtime stylist.)