If you ask Us, the ever-gorgeous Christie Brinkley is glowing 24/7. But according to the multi-hyphenate star, quarantine took a toll on her skin. Without the ability to pop on over to the dermatologist for injections or facials, she sought out non-invasive alternatives. In fact, she ended up loving one product from SBLA Beauty so much, she landed a partnership with the brand.

“I started asking friends if they had been using anything exciting that was giving them good results and my publicist absolutely and enthusiastically responded to my group chat that she discovered these wands by SBLA Beauty,” the brand’s new ambassador tells Us. “I said alright, let me check that out. I used it and was so impressed with the results, I actually called the company to let them know and find out what else they had. A partnership was formed!”

SBLA blends science with skincare. The brand has a line of neck, chin and jawline sculpting wands that offer a non-invasive alternative to in-office treatments. Brinkley will join forces with SBLA Founder and CEO Randi Shinder to create new innovations and formulas.

For now though, the supermodel is relying on the brand’s namesake wand, which is especially helpful for addressing her sun damage. “I was starting to get very faint neck lines and they seemed to vanish after using the wand,” Brinkley tells Us over email. “I actually took the SBLA wand with me on a recent trip to my home in the Caribbean where I usually return from with skin that looks more like a shoe than a face. I was really pleased to see that the lines I had before the trip had lessened once I returned.”

The 67-year-old supermodel admits that while she embraces skin-enhancing procedures, non-invasive treatments are truly the “bread and butter” for keeping skin looking youthful.

That said, she takes it a step further, emphasizing that nothing will ever replace daily skincare — most importantly, SPF. “For sure the sun was my biggest mistake. But we didn’t know, we were always told it was a ‘healthy tan’ and I’m still guilty of getting too much sun,” says the American Beauty Star judge. “Everything I love to do is outside under the sun and the least I can do is apply the SPF to protect myself.”

While Brinkley can’t take back the days she spent in the sun, she is trying to make sure that daughters Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, 22, and Alexa Ray Joel, 35, don’t make the same mistake.

“They’re starting to listen — my message is finally getting through,” says Brinkley about her daughters’ sunscreen habits. “I also reinforce that beauty comes from within. Everything on the outside is no good if you are not kind and loving on the inside.”

