Say what?! While most people would agree that low-rise jeans are best left in the past, Christina Aguilera is pretty thrilled that they’re making a comeback.

Why, you ask? Well, she is part of the reason that the whole trend came to be in the first place. “I know low rise is coming back and the under-the-boob moments are coming back strong. It’s really nice to look back and to recognize a lot of these moments,” she said in a Tuesday, November 9 interview with InStyle. “I know many female artist go through this, but sometimes we get heat for doing certain things or not everyone gets it.”

Aguilera went on to explain how surreal it is that fashion statements she made popular “stand the test of time and become these iconic moments.” As a reminder, she famous rocked leather chaps flared jeans and itty-bitty crop tops in the early aughts — so we did, too.

“I love looking at that and seeing that I spread some joy in people’s live in that way and being fashion-forward and experimental,” she told the outlet. “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I felt as an artist and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.”

Street style icons like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk have gotten on board the low rise jean train, as has Olivia Wilde. In January 2020, the actress famously told InStyle that she actually finds the polarizing style the most comfortable.

“I’m still pretending to be a teenage from the early aughts,” said Wilde at the time. “My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt. In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand.”

However, other Hollywood stars have made it abundantly clear that they never want this particular part of early 2000s fashion to return to the mainstream.

In October, for example, Sofia Richie exclusively told Us Weekly that while she can get behind the skinny jean if the outfit “calls for it,” don’t expect to see her rocking a low-rise cut anytime soon. “The only denim trend I’m not into is the low rise trend that’s made a comeback this year,” she said while talking about her collaboration with Rollas Jeans.