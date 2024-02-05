Christina Aguilera attended the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, to present the award to Karol G for Best Música Urbana Album.

Aguilera, 43, walked on stage alongside Maluma as her 1999 song “Genie in a Bottle” played in the background. The Grammy Award winner stunned in a light blue long-sleeved gown and wore her signature blonde hair slicked back.

Aguilera and Maluma handed the Grammy to Karol G — who was up against Rauw Alejandro and Tainy — after announcing Karol as the winner.

It’s unclear whether Aguilera attended the show alongside her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, as she skipped out on the red carpet ahead of her presenter gig. Aguilera was previously announced as one of the presenters for this year’s Grammys alongside Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Samara Joy and Taylor Tomlinson.

While Aguilera and Rutler, 38, have been together for over a decade, the twosome have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple met on the set of the 2010 movie Burlesque amid Aguilera’s divorce from Jordan Bratman, with whom she shares son Max, 16.

Four years later, Aguilera and Rutler announced their engagement. They welcomed daughter August, now 9, that same year.

Throughout their relationship, the twosome have been vocal about wanting to take their time before they walk down the aisle.

“Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our commitment,” Aguilera told E! News in 2015. “We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now.”

In August 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Aguilera and Rutler were still in no rush to get married.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment,” the insider shared. “[Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”

Ahead of the Grammys, the couple were spotted in L.A. together in October 2023 when Rutler stepped out to support his future wife when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! They’ve previously showcased their love for one another via social media

“You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent & partner,” Aguilera wrote via Instagram for Rutler’s birthday in April 2021. “You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible business man and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily.”

She continued: “From helping keep the family glue together to building the successes you do. I’m proud of you and will always be in your corner … cheering you on to keep shining and succeeding in all your wildest dreams. Love you baby. 💋💥🚀.”

Rutler, for his part, penned a lengthy tribute to his fianceé in May 2018.

“To @xtina, the world knows you as many things: A once-in-a-generation vocalist. A performer. An actress. A role model. To me, you are all of those things and so much more,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are my life, my partner, my love, my best friend, and the mother to our children. … I see how your laugh lights up a room, how thoughtful and creative you are, and how genuine of a friend you are to so many people. But what makes me most proud is how you somehow make raising two young children look easy, because of all your many talents perhaps being a mom is your best.”