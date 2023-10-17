Matthew Rutler is rarely spotted with fiancée Christina Aguilera, but he was by her side to show support on Monday, October 16.

Rutler, 38, was photographed escorting the singer, 42, after a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping in Los Angeles. He was spotted wearing a trucker hat with the late night show’s logo along with an olive green T-shirt and black jeans tucked into black combat boots. Aguilera wore a tight black ensemble with matching sunglasses.

While on the ABC show, Aguilera revealed that she and Rutler enjoy pranking each other — even though she struggles with being scared.

“I’ve had kids. I realize, like, how easily I’ll cry if I get scared,” Aguilera told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Like, if I’m triggered to be afraid, I’ll literally cry. And it’s funny, me and my fiancé, we literally go out of our way to prank each other every year.”

Still, Aguilera can’t resist pulling one over on Rutler. She once put a life-size Michael Myers (from the Halloween films) mannequin in her closet. “I set that one up bad that year because he actually — I didn’t scare him quite enough. So I have a very special one to surprise him the next time,” she teased.

The duo love spooky season. They put on haunted houses for trick-or-treaters and even enjoy festive music all month long — much to their 9-year-old daughter Summer‘s dismay. While visiting Kimmel, Aguilera shared a video of her and Rutler rocking out to Andrew Gold‘s viral hit “Spooky Scary Skeletons.” While her parents were head banging, Summer moaned, “Stop it!”

The Halloween-loving couple met on the set of the musical movie Burlesque. Aguilera started dating the MasterClass executive in 2010 amid her divorce from Jordan Bratman, whom she married in 2005 and welcomed son Max with in 2008. Rutler and Aguilera welcomed Summer three years later. They’ve been happily engaged since Valentine’s Day 2014 — and they are staying that way.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are,” a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in August 2022. “They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”

The pair are “true homebodies,” the insider added at the time. “They like to relax at home together just like any normal couple but also love going out and having date nights.”

When Aguilera’s not at home with Rutler, she’s rocking the stage. She’ll launch her Sin City residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, with shows scheduled through March 2.