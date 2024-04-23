Christina Hendricks was a walking bouquet at her rehearsal dinner thanks to Christian Siriano.

The fashion designer, 38, created a springy blue off-the-shoulder gown for Hendricks, 48, that featured white flowers throughout, billowing sleeves and a flared skirt that fell into a cascading train. The design cinched in at Hendricks’ waist and perfectly complemented her figure.

She paired the floor-length number with an elegant updo that was equipped with curly face-framing tendrils. For glam, she contrasted the dress with a bold red lip.

Siriano gushed about the bespoke piece via Instagram on Sunday, April 21, writing, “I got to dress my beautiful friend on her wedding weekend and WOW it was so magical in New Orleans filled with love and glamour!”

Hendricks told People that she wore the dress at her rehearsal dinner, which also served as a welcome cocktail party hosted at the Soniat House.

Hendricks and cinematographer George Bianchini tied the knot at the Napoleon House on Saturday, April 20, in front of the pair’s close family and friends, including Mad Men creator Matt Weiner. The ceremony was officiated by Shirley Manson, lead singer of the rock band Garbage.

For the ceremony, Hendricks dazzled in a white long-sleeve lace gown with a matching headpiece while Bianchini rocked a plum plaid-printed suit.

The duo chose to get married in New Orleans because it holds a special place in their hearts both before and after meeting one another.

“New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me,” Hendricks explained to People. “And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle. It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually.”

Hendricks announced her engagement to Bianchini in March 2023 and revealed there was more than one proposal. “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig,” she captioned a snap of the twosome.