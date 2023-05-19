Not phased! Ciara remains unbothered by the backlash she received over the naked dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12.

The 37-year-old singer opened up about the completely see-through Dundas design in a Friday, May 19, interview with LVR magazine. “I was fitted for the dress in Paris as I attended the Dundas [fall 2023] show,” the “Goodies” artist explained. “Peter [the founder] has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala [together] in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body.”

Ciara continued: “I love the concept with the black crystal versus white crystals. I loved the black sheer and combination of it all and seeing it on the runway.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

At the glitzy event, which followed the 95th Academy Awards, the Texas native left little to the imagination in the sparkly garb, which featured a plunging neckline and a halter silhouette. Ciara complemented the piece with velvet ballroom gloves and wore her hair in a blunt bob. For glam, she opted for a dark eye and bronze cheeks. Her husband, Russell Wilson, matched her in a black suit jacket teamed with tailored trousers.

Ciara’s glistening ensemble became a trending topic on Twitter following the afterparty’s red carpet, with many suggesting that the “Promise” singer should “cover” up or dress “appropriately.”

Prior to Friday’s interview, Ciara responded to the criticism via TikTok. “How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” the “Oh” singer, wrote over a March 15 clip that showed her rocking a massive white bed sheet.

In the video, Ciara posed in the blanket — which shielded her entire body — as audio of photographers calling her name played in the background. She hilariously accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

“Selective outrage,” the “Like a Boy” artist captioned the social media post, prompting praise from her followers.

“Haters gonna hate. You looked beautiful,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second user gushed: “Ciara reminding the masses that she’s that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL,” while a third commented, “Get em Cici … People were tripping for no reason. You looked absolutely amazing.” Another fan added: “Please! I preferred the look that drove people with nothing better to do/say crazy.”