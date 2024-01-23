Just six weeks after the birth of her fourth child, daughter Amora Princess, Ciara is proving that she’s as fierce and as fashionable as ever.

In an Instagram video on Monday, January 22, the 38-year-old singer strutted towards the camera in slow motion while wearing a belted black leather trench coat, thigh high boots, and matching gloves. Her hair, which was parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves, blew effortlessly behind her.

For makeup, the “Get Loose” singer opted for a dramatic smokey eye, complete with shimmery silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and long lashes.

At one point, Ciara put on a pair of oversized blue tinted sunglasses before tousling her hair and continuing to walk towards the camera, this time down a long hallway.

Throughout the video, Nicki Minaj’s song “FTCU” played in the background. Ciara captioned the post with lyrics from the hit song: “I still got the juice boo, buy a sippie! 💅🏽.”

The comments section was filled with praise from her fans. “Still got it, never dropped it, and that face card has never declined!!🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Oh babbbyyy that baby LEVELED YOU UP EVEN MORE!! No pun intended! 👏🏽😍😍😍.”

One day prior, on Sunday, January 21, Ciara posted a snap of herself in full glam and wearing a black blazer and top featuring a plunging neckline. “Mommys 1st Night Out ❤️,” she captioned the post.

In addition to Amora Princess, who was born in December 2023, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson share son Win Harrison Wilson, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6. The singer is also mother to son Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, whom she shares with rapper Future.

Although Ciara makes juggling motherhood and self care look easy, she has long been vocal about the challenges she has faced in prioritizing her health postpartum.

“I’ve accepted that my body will never be what it used to be,” she told Women’s Health in a November 2022 interview. “I have diastasis recti, which is when your ab muscles split after birth. When I learned this, it was game-changing because you can train wrong for your abs. I had to educate myself on that and learn to retrain my abs.”