Ciara is opening up about how she knew her romance with ex-fiancé Future wasn’t meant to be.

“When you know you’re supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life, you know it from, like, the head to your feet and your soul and your body, you know it,” Ciara, 37, said during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s almost like your tastebuds change … You gotta look in the mirror and reflect too, like, ‘What are things I could be doing differently in my life?’ or ‘I’m looking for a change, but what does that mean?’”

Ciara and Future, 39, dated between 2012 and 2014, calling it quits less than one year after they got engaged. Amid their breakup, they navigated coparenting son Future, now 9.

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me, like now it’s no time to play around. The whole like, experimentation kind of phase is out the door,” she added. “I am now responsible for another life. So what am I doing? How am I thinking that through? And when you’re tired, you’re tired. We get tired and we don’t want to be tired all the time. I’m like, ‘I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full.’”

She added: “Don’t let anybody waste your time.”

“I don’t care if it’s a relationship or friendship, business, whatever it is. Don’t let it waste your time,” the “Goodies” singer said. “It’s just not worth it. Those are things that come to my mind, how I process when there’s a pivotal moment in my life and in any aspect of my life.”

Shortly after Ciara and Future broke up, she connected with now-husband Russell Wilson. Ciara and the Denver Broncos quarterback, 34, wed in 2016 before welcoming daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. Ciara is currently expecting the couple’s third baby together.

“Me and Russ always talk about being equally yoked,” she quipped to host Alex Cooper. “For us, from day one, it was a healthy place and I thank God because we always saw a lot of things the same way and I think that’s more than half the battle when you’re kind of aligned.”

While praising her healthy bond with Wilson, Ciara compared it to past “toxic” relationships.

“It’s definitely like how someone talks to you, what’s their track record and sometimes too, listen, you see things how you see them and sometimes you do overlook things because of your perspective,” the Grammy winner told Cooper. “A person can tell you everything, like ‘I’ve changed,’ and I’ve heard those stories before [and] I’ve heard that song before. … Sometimes you tend to put the words before the action.”

She continued: “It takes two [to] show up. [And if you’re not,] I’m not showing up either. … You ain’t gonna waste my life.”