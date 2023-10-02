Ciara is bumping along with Baby No. 4, lovingly showing off her pregnant belly on the football field with husband Russell Wilson.

“I love you so much. #3 💙🧡,” Ciara, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, October 1, referring to Wilson’s number on the Denver Broncos.

The “Goodies” singer and the NFL star, 34, were both decked out in Broncos gear, with Ciara donning an oversized team windbreaker while Wilson was suited up in uniform. The first two shots in the series featured the couple — who tied the knot in 2016 — grinning as Wilson cradled his wife’s baby bump. Ciara, for her part, planted a sweet smooch on Wilson in the second slide. The third upload was a video of the artist dancing on the field.

The sweet post comes nearly two months after Ciara announced that she is pregnant with her fourth baby, her third with Wilson. (Ciara is mom of son Future, 9, whom she shares with ex Future, as well as daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, both of whom she shares with Wilson.) At the time, Ciara made her pregnancy announcement by quoting “How We Roll,” her single with Chris Brown.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “You my heart, I’m your rib.”

Ciara previously gushed to Us Weekly about the sense of fulfillment she feels as a parent.

“The joy the kids bring me every day is beyond my wildest dreams. They’re just so funny and make my life so full,” she exclusively shared with Us in July. “While it is an all-day job and so, so hard a lot of the time, everything truly is worth it in spades!”

Though being a working mom isn’t easy, Ciara explained the importance of prioritizing her career and setting that example for her children.

“My kids love seeing me perform. They’re proud when Mommy and Daddy go out looking good!” she said. “So, while it’s always a struggle balancing work and mom life, I know my kids want to see me happy.”

As for Wilson, he is no doubt indulging in his wife’s every wish during her fourth pregnancy.

“I always pamper, pregnant or not,” the athlete exclusively told Us in 2020, when she was pregnant with Win. “I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”