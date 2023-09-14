Ciara gave a not-so-subtle indication she and ex Future are not on the same page when it comes to coparenting their son, Future Zahir.

In a recent sit-down interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi, which was uploaded via YouTube on Wednesday, September 13, Ciara, 37, was asked about her coparenting relationship with Future, 39. The singer responded by laughing hysterically.

“Thembi, you’re awesome,” Ciara replied as she continued to giggle. “OK, I feel like that says it all,” Thembi replied.

Ciara and Future got engaged in 2013 and welcomed Future Zahir, now 9, the following year. The pair called it quits for good in 2014 amid rumors of infidelity on the rapper’s part. Following her breakup, Ciaria found her perfect match with Russell Wilson whom she wed in 2016.

“We’re humans just like everybody else, our relationship is no different in the everyday relationship,” Ciara explained to the outlet of her relationship with Wilson, 34. “We have lives that aren’t the most normal but we are human, our blood is red … I think the most important thing is just living our life as best as we can and being the best example for our kids. That’s important to me.”

In addition to being a mother to Future Zahir, Ciara also shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, with the Denver Broncos quarterback. In August, Ciara announced she and Wilson are expecting their third child.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” the singer captioned an Instagram video, quoting her new song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. “You my heart I’m your rib.” In the clip, Ciara posed with her back to the camera before turning to the side to display her growing baby bump.

In June 2019, Ciara opened up about her 2014 split from Future and how it wasn’t ideal during an appearance on Red Table Talk.

“I grew up with my mom and dad being together, the idea of it being, ‘Mommy and Daddy that made baby.’ Then, all of a sudden, you’re living your life in front of the world,” she said on the Facebook Watch show at the time. “That adds a whole other layer. ‘I feel like I’m failing right now. They’re gonna roast me. Here they come in the comment section.’ … All that stuff. It’s real. You can’t help but to think of it.”

While the idea of being a single mom terrified her, Ciara realized she wanted her son to be surrounded by love.

“When I was thinking about my son, I know what I want to feel,” she confessed. “Like, I know the kind of love I want for us. If you stay in situations that are not healthy, or if you let them linger too long, you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time. I don’t like being sad, so I was like, ‘How do I get out of this?’”