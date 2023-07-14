Future still has plenty to say about Ciara‘s husband, Russell Wilson, nearly a decade after his split from the singer.

The rapper, 39, slammed Wilson, 34, on his new track, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” a collaboration with Quavo that dropped on Friday, July 14. “I got it out the field / F—k Russell,” Future raps on the opening bars during the song’s second verse.

Future hasn’t shied away from sharing his thoughts on Ciara’s love life following their 2014 split amid rumors of his infidelity. (Prior to their breakup, the former couple got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their son, Future Zahir, one year later.)

Ciara, 37, moved on with Wilson in 2015 and they tied the knot one year later. The pair expanded their family by welcoming daughter Sienna in April 2017 and son Win in 2020.

Over the years, Future addressed his ex-fiancé’s marriage by throwing major shade at the professional athlete. “He do exactly what she tell him to do. I feel like … I don’t have no feelings,” the songwriter said on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in 2019.

Future went on to say that Wilson was in the wrong for allowing Ciara to publicly address their past relationship. (Ciara previously called out Future for discussing her personal life on social media.)

“He not being a man in that position. You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’” he continued. “If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s—t no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything.”

That same month, Future clarified his comments about the couple.

“We don’t have no problems. It’s a social media problem. No, I don’t hate [Russell]. Totally not the deal,” the “Fine China” performer clarified on his Freebandz radio show. “It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with Baby Future. I don’t have nothing against [Wilson] and I’m happy for them.”

Ciara, for her part, seemingly clapped back at Future’s controversial statements by sharing an Instagram post, which read, “Rise Above.”

Wilson also subtly addressed the drama with a sweet photo of his daughter, Sienna, spending time with her half-brother. “All that matters. #Love,” the NFL player captioned the Instagram snap of the duo.