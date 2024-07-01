Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic Leather Jacket Look 40 Years Later

Cindy Crawford celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Meaningful Beauty brand in style.

In honor of the significant milestone, the 58-year-old former supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to recreate a photoshoot she did as a young 20-year-old in 1986. In both photos, taken 38 years apart, Crawford modeled a baggy black leather jacket and styled her hair in a deep side part.

She captioned the post, “@meaningfulbeauty turns 20! ✨ To help us celebrate share a photo of yourself at 20 years old vs you today 💜 Grateful to have spent the last two decades working with an amazing team, learning so much about beauty and business — and helping women feel their best at every age. Happy birthday to MB! Thank you all for keeping us going! #MB20.”

Crawford founded Meaningful Beauty in 2004. The beauty brand sells a wide range of skincare products, including a face cleanser, neck treatment, serums and anti-aging creams. It also sells staple hair products like shampoo, conditioner, a scalp treatment and a styling spray.

Related: See Cindy Crawford's Best Beauty Looks of All Time Since Cindy Crawford first burst onto the scene some three decades ago, she has been serving up serious fashion and beauty inspiration. From her iconic Levis and girl-next-door style to her signature beauty mark and bold brows, Crawford has proven great style knows no age — after all, the woman has somehow managed to defy […]

“Feeling beautiful can give women self-confidence at every age,” Crawford said in a statement published on the brand’s website. “That’s the foundation of Meaningful Beauty. Achieving healthy, glowing skin is a reflection of taking good care of yourself and accepting who you are. After that, you can go enjoy your life.”

Crawford created Meaningful Beauty alongside renowned cosmetic specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, whom she first met as a young model at his practice in Paris.

“After my first treatment of super antioxidants from a rare melon in the South of France, I saw instant, glowing results,” she says in a separate statement on the website.

In a March 2023 interview with The Cut, Crawford revealed that while she still maintains some of the beauty practices she adhered to in her twenties, many of her needs have changed with age.

Related: Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Brother Presley Support Kaia at Premiere Core four! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have a tight-knit family with son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber. The couple tied the knot in May 1998. They welcomed their first child, Presley, in July 1999. Kaia later arrived in September 2001. Both of Crawford’s children followed her famous footsteps as they pursued modeling careers. […]

“Neutrogena has a body oil that I put on sometimes, and that totally reminds me of being 25 years old in New York,” she told the publication. “My skin needs have changed. My workouts have evolved. We evolve. I’ve liked dry brushing for a long time. I started in my twenties and I’m more religious about it now than ever.”