Cindy Crawford is the star of That Chick Angel‘s “One Margarita” music video — and her outfit took Us back to the ’90s.

Crawford, 57, teased the visual via Instagram on Monday, July 31. In the short clip, she could be seen stepping out of a convertible wearing a white tank top tucked into blue jeans — just like her ensemble in the iconic Pepsi ad from 1992. For glam, her hair was parted down the side and blown out in a voluminous ‘do. She donned smokey eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and a sharp contour.

Crawford seductively sipped on a cocktail, which was made with husband Rande Gerber and George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos. Two bartenders watched her drink in awe as Crawford threw her head backwards and enjoyed the beverage. Suddenly, That Chick Angel — whose real name is Angel Laketa Moore — jumped into the frame wearing a sparkly green top and shoved Crawford to the side. The music then transitions to her viral song, which features Saucy Santana.

The reference to Crawford’s Super Bowl ad brought on major nostalgia. In the commercial, she pulled up to a gas station and stepped out of a luxurious car, also wearing a skintight white bodysuit and blue denim shorts. Two young boys watched Crawford in disbelief as she shook around her teased mane and chugged a can of Pepsi. The boys then looked at each other with their jaws dropped and said, “Is that a great new Pepsi can, or what?”

In May 2021, Crawford broke down the Pepsi look in a YouTube video for Vogue. She shared that after trying on multiple looks for the ad, the studio asked her if they could “cut off [her] jeans” and make them into shorts. “I said yes, because I take one for the team,” she said.

“When people dress as me for Halloween, they dress in this outfit,” she said. “This just became iconic because of everything … the outfit, the hair … I also got out of a really cool Lamborghini.”

Crawford went on to gush over her favorite part of shooting the ad, sharing, “Even though it was super sexy in an all-American way, it was cute too, because there were two little boys that were watching me.”

She added: “I honestly don’t think the commercial would have been nearly as impactful if it didn’t have that little innocence and sense of humor.”