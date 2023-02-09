Cindy Crawford Is ‘Testing’ New Shaggy Hairstyle: ‘Not Exactly Trauma Bangs’

Something new! Cindy Crawford gave her signature brunette crown a major makeover.

The supermodel, 56, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, to show off new shaggy bangs. “Not exactly trauma bangs,” Crawford wrote alongside the social media post. In the mirror selfie, the runway star’s golden strands were seen cut into a shaggy fringe. “Just testing!” she asserted in the caption.

Her followers and famous friends warned against the chop in the comments section. “Nooooo your hair is perfection already,” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote. Christa Miller commented: “No bangs! You will like them for a day and then hate!”

Others praised the transformation. “Sometimes you get bangs and everything’s fine!” a fan added. A second shared: “Love it.”

Crawford has been all about hair and haircare lately. The Becoming author recently launched an Age-Proof Hair Care System via her cosmetics label, Meaningful Beauty, after noticing aging has had an effect on the health of her locks.

The line includes three products — shampoo, conditioner and a scalp treatment — that work to strengthen, smooth and soften hair while also “increasing shine, resilience and bounce.”

“Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too,” Crawford told InStyle in an interview published on Friday, February 3. “I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn’t aware that the texture was going to change.”

She explained to the publication that over the years, her strands have become “more brittle” and she’s noticed shedding. The Illinois native joked that the change has made her jealous of daughter Kaia Gerber’s tresses “Her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!” Crawford told InStyle.

“[This] became my new passion for Meaningful Beauty,” Crawford said in the interview. “To address not only my aging hair but to bring a solution to the market for the many other women out there experiencing these aging hair issues and we did it.”

The TV personality launched Meaningful Beauty in 2004 just a few years after her contract with Revlon ended.

“It was time for me to do my own thing,” she told Forbes in August 2021. The company debuted with skincare but has since expanded to offer makeup and now hair products. “I wanted to have skin in the game — no pun intended. I loved knowing that in success, I would benefit.”