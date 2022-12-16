Khloe Kardashian Unveils ’60s-Inspired Shaggy Bangs and Her Sisters Approve

Something different! Khloé Kardashian hopped on the fringe bandwagon and surprised her fans with a new look.

The reality star, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 15, to debut gorgeous bangs. In a carousel of images, Kardashian is seen showing off the ‘do. Her tresses swept gorgeously over her forehead and were parted down the middle stopping above her eyes.

As for glam, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sported a dewy face, warm eyeshadow, nude lips and dramatic lashes. She wore a simple white tank and opted for no bling to complete the look.

“Bang Bang,” The Good American Founder captioned the post. Friends and family were quick to show their support in the comments section. Her mother, Kris Kardashian, commented “So GORGEOUS!!” alongside three heart emojis. Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both shared their love for her new hairstyle in the comments as well. “I love this so much,” Kim, 42, wrote. Kylie, 25, added a heart eye emoji and commented “Yes.” Other stars, including Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Rowland, Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq also praised her new look.

Her hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons added, “We did that ♥️.”

Khloé and Fitzsimons, 35, have been working together for years, creating masterpiece after masterpiece. In January, the Revenge Body alum gushed over the guru in a love letter published by Allure. “You’re able to make someone look and feel exactly the way they describe. I think the world knows all about your God-given talent,” she began.

Khloé continued: “I love you dearly. … You see me at my most vulnerable and I always feel safe with you no matter what type of day lies ahead. Our relationship has and always will be more than glam.”

When it comes to hair, The Kardashians star and celebrity hairstylist can do no wrong. From pin straight hair to long braids, she kills every look Fitzsimons cooks up.

While her styled tresses always look super chic, in August 2021, the blonde beauty shared pics via Instagram of her natural hair crown. “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it,” she captioned the post. Her gorgeous mane was in voluminous curls, and fans adored her look.

“You’re beautiful with your natural hair,” one wrote. A second social media user added, “Love this look!” While another follower said, “I love your natural curls!”

Most recently at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November, the California native sported a classy bun. The slicked back look drew even more attention to her fabulous dress. The asymmetrical LaQuan Smith bodycon was beautifully draped over her body, revealing her perfect figure. The cutout exposed her torso, and to add even more edge to the ensemble it she donned a smokey eyeshadow look and long pointy nails.

Another look she slayed was her bob to the 2022 Met Gala. her hair was swept over her forehead without a strand out of place. She wore a Moschino golden gown and black gloves. As for glam, the mother-of-two rocked a simple eyeshadow look and peachy lips