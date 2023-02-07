Surprising changes! Cindy Crawford had no idea that aging would affect her hair.

The supermodel, 56, revealed that growing older has impacted the look of her luscious brown locks. “Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too,” the runway star told InStyle in an interview published on Friday, February 3. “I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn’t aware that the texture was going to change.”

Crawford explained to the publication that over the years, her strands have become “more brittle” and she’s noticed shedding.

The Illinois native said she’s even more conscious of the difference when she looks at daughter Kaia Gerber’s crown. “Her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!” Crawford told InStyle.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The fashion icon explained that the realization pushed her to take action, and she launched an Age-Proof Hair Care System via her cosmetics label, Meaningful Beauty. The line includes three products — shampoo, conditioner and a scalp treatment — that work to strengthen, smooth and soften hair while also “increasing shine, resilience and bounce.”

“[This] became my new passion for Meaningful Beauty,” Crawford told InStyle. “To address not only my aging hair but to bring a solution to the market for the many other women out there experiencing these aging hair issues and we did it.”

Crawford showed off the launch via Instagram, sharing a photo of her in the bath with wet hair. “Relax and get your young hair back — our age-proof hair does the work for you!” she wrote alongside the Sunday, February 5, snap.

The Becoming author first launched Meaningful Beauty in 2004 just a few years after her contract with Revlon ended.

“It was time for me to do my own thing,” she told Forbes in August 2021. The company debuted with skincare but has since expanded to offer makeup and now hair products. “I wanted to have skin in the game — no pun intended. I loved knowing that in success, I would benefit.”

The line was developed with Crawford’s own dermatologist, Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh.

While the label has blossomed into a $400 million brand, it wasn’t always easy. “This business was a struggle at first,” Crawford told Forbes. “We did not hit it out of the park from the beginning. The only truly magic formula is willingness to keep testing and trying.”