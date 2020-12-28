Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Take a 'Monumental Step' in Their Relationship

A milestone! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss took their relationship to the next level with a little at-home grooming.

On Monday, December 28, the retired football player, 32, posted a mirror selfie to Instagram showcasing the former Bachelorette, 39, with buzzers in-hand, ready to cut his hair. “Today is a monumental step in @clarecrawley & my relationship,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Her first time ever cutting my hair and my last haircut of 2020!” He included the hashtags #NewYearNewMe and #winning.

Of course, this isn’t totally out of the ordinary considering the California native is a trained hairstylist, previously working at De Facto Salon in Sacramento. Unfortunately, not all celebrity couples were as lucky as Moss to get professional-quality cuts at-home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April, fellow Bachelor Nation stars Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. dyed each other’s hair pastel hues in honor of Easter. Even their host Chris Harrison turned to his significant other Lauren Zima for a trim— and theirs was live on-air! For an Entertainment Tonight segment with celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton on April 20, the show’s host gave her boyfriend a quick cut on camera. “The pressure! Nobody else is cutting a TV hosts’ hair at home,” she said during the clip. But nevertheless, the end result was subtle and impressive!

A few weeks ago Crawley had fans speculating whether she and Moss have already tied the knot. In an Instagram Story video on December 10, she referred to him as her husband, teasingly saying, “Nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband.”

However, she reassured followers that it was nothing. “Slip of the tongue!” she wrote in another Instagram Story. “We aren’t married!”

With that being said, they are known to move fast! After all, the Bachelor Winter Games alum left her role as the season 16 Bachelorette after falling head over heels in love with Moss just weeks into the reality show process. Tayshia Adams then took over as Bachelorette.

