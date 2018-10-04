Now that it’s fall, we’re all starting to make our wardrobe swaps for slightly chillier temps. But, since the weather still isn’t cold per se, it can be harder to rock our favorite chubby knits, sweater dresses and statement coats. For those of us looking to channel the Fall vibes without suffocating, footwear is likely the easiest way to change up your aesthetic in the transitional period. And that’s where Cola Haan’s latest launch, The Stylist Collaboration, comes into play.

The iconic accessories retailer partnered with celebrity stylists Karla Welch, Erin Walsh and Simone Harouche and the fashion-forward ladies designed a capsule of shoes that fit their individual trademark aesthetics — and the styles are perfect for a fall wardrobe swap.

Happy Birthday, Dakota Johnson! See Her 15 Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Welch, who styles notables like Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde and Sarah Paulson, is known for her taste for modern minimalism, structured sophistication and effortless cool. And the six pairs of shoes she’s designed for the collection fall very much within that frame of mind. Whether it’s her sparkling burgundy Zerogran Skimmers, floral print Vesta pumps, classic burgundy Blair Booties or the coolest pair of waterproof hiking boots you’ve ever seen (the Grand Explore All Terrain), Welch has all of your cool-girl bases covered.

Couple Twinning: See the Fashionable, Romantic Pairs Who’ve Matched Their Styles

Or, if you fancy a touch of whimsy with an elegant editor’s touch, you may get into Walsh’s collection. The stylist, who works with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Thandie Newton and Sarah Jessica Parker, has made elevated accessibility her calling card — and designed the shoes to match. From brooch-embellished brocade and plaid pumps to ruched flats, Walsh’s collection has fun and feminine flare.

More into a tailored style? Simone Harouche, known for her work with the Kardashians among many other clients, could be your speed. Her offerings include understated neutral and muted metallic flats.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The point being: all of your footwear needs, whether Oxfords, skimmers, pumps or hiking boots, will be covered thanks to this Hollywood fashion trifecta.

The Cole Haan Stylist Collaboration is available online now and in select retail stores. Styles start at $170 a pair of flats, while The Vesta pumps will retail for $240 a pop. Flats and pumps are available now, but the remainder of the Cole Haan Stylist Collaboration is expected to launch next month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!