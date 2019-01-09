There is perhaps no more polarizing piece of leg wear than the stocking. Surviving cold-weather winters requires some sort of alternative to bare gams, but sheer hosiery has largely been replaced by more opaque tights — until now. Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu attended the 2019 National Board of Review Gala in a very chilly NYC on Tuesday, January 8, in a pair of black Wolford stockings that just might have Us reevaluating our wardrobe choices.

Styled by Micaela Erlanger (the woman behind the fierce fashion of Luptia Nyong’o and Michelle Dockery to name a few), Wu rocked a red sequined Galvan London frock with a down-to-there neckline and up-to-there slit that showed off — you guessed it — her stocking-adorned stems.

But that’s not all. Instead of pairing the semi-sheer hosiery with pumps, Wu sported a pair of strappy black Jimmy Choo sandals that revealed the reinforced toes of her stockings in a way that was shockingly chic.

While we’re up for any closet hack that allows Us to extend the shelf-life of our fave summer footwear, we can’t say we ever expected to advocate for the stockings-and-sandals combo. Sure, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle look all kinds of regal when they pair their classic sheaths and pretty frocks with flesh-tone hosiery, but even the daring Duchess Meghan hasn’t tried to wear hers with an open-toe pair of shoes — yet.

Instead, the royals often rock a look like this one from Duchess Kate: a darling dress with stockings (black or nude) and pumps. Here, the mom of three (who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time) visited a treatment center in Essex on February 7, 2018 in a cobalt blue Goat coat, suede pumps and black sheers.

So whether you’re up for keeping things classic a la Duchess Kate or want a trendier take on your go-to tights this winter like Wu, it looks like black sheer stockings might be making a comeback and we’re not mad about it.

