Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!

By
Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Who loves socks ‘n’ Crocs? Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it comes to growing older, the world can be a very cruel place. You dye your hair to conceal the grays, douse yourself in retinol and maybe even get a few tweakments to stay looking as youthful as possible… only to find that apparently it’s your socks that are giving away your age.

This is the reality in 2024, when a war has been raging on social media over the “right” socks to wear: Gen Z favor socks on display, pulling their sporty crew socks up high over leggings or with shorts, while millennials and Gen X are still rocking no-show socks that stop at the ankles or lower. In numerous videos on TikTok, Gen Z-ers say that you can immediately tell someone is over 30 if their ankles are visible at the gym. The audacity!

What Gen Z might not realize is that, once upon a time, these no-show socks that look so cringe to their bright sparkly eyes were once the pinnacle of footwear technology. Before that, we actually used to manually fold ordinary socks down over our heels, to keep our ankles cool and on display but our feet non-stinky. Socks designed for this purpose were a breath of fresh air. And yet now we’re supposed to just… let them go?

We decided to see how some of the most stylish stars have been playing it. After all, they tend to have a lot of athleisure in their wardrobes, whether they’re dressing down to feel cozy and comfy on long flights, to look low-key while running errands or to actually work out. And while we thought it might be hard to find stars still rocking no-show socks in 2024, some of our findings surprised Us

@sarah.kinnaird

When you spend your entire teen/adult life trying to HIDE your socks

♬ Knocked Up_am i too old to be here – Peacock

At 40, this Hollywood star is a millennial — and, true to what the young people say, she’s also wild for working out in no-show socks.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose feet are these? JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s Olivia Wilde! Look, she exercises a lot, her ankles get hot and she’s entitled to air them if she wants to.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Olivia Wilde JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At 52, this actress and mom is peak Gen X, so you might expect her to be baring her ankles without a care in the world.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Mystery feet Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s Jennifer Garner — and while most older photos are strictly no-show, this summer she’s been crew-socked and proud. Did her teenagers stage an intervention?

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Jennifer Garner Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At 35, this actress, who starred in a show that’s a guilty pleasure for both millennials and Gen Z, is a true millennial, so you might expect her to wear pretty little socks too but no, she’s embraced the crew trend.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose feet (and dogs) are these? Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

It’s Lucy Hale! And it’s possible that this Pretty Little Liars star just wanted to match her super-cute dogs with their fluffy white paws.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Lucy Hale Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

She’s just turned 32, and she’s a supermodel, so she could totally pass for Gen Z… until you take a look at her feet.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Who’s this? Raymond Hall/GC Images

It’s Karlie Kloss, unashamedly going for the no-show option here.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Karlie Kloss Raymond Hall/GC Images

In the early to mid noughties, this socialite and entrepreneur, now 38, topped every best-dressed list, and she still looks pretty cool to Us. Gen Z, however, might disagree.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Who’s in the yellow shoes? Michael Simon/Getty Images for The Loft Ent.

It’s Olivia Palermo, staying true to her millennial roots and letting her citrus sneakers shine without the distraction of visible socks.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Olivia Palermo Michael Simon/Getty Images for The Loft Ent.

At 27, this model is just about still Gen Z — and very much so in the footwear department.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose bright white crew socks are these? Gotham/GC Images

It’s Bella Hadid! But lately, following her move to Texas, she’s more often seen in cowboy boots than sneakers and we have no idea what socks you’re supposed to wear with those.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Bella Hadid Gotham/GC Images

At 29, this fellow mega-model is a younger millennial according to most Gen Z versus millennial cutoff dates, but it seems that she’s been following in her younger sister’s footsteps, literally.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
More red and white, but who? Gotham/GC Images

It’s Gigi Hadid! Are the Hadids sharing shoes now? Cute!

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Gigi Hadid Gotham/GC Images
'90s basics

Related: 15 90s Basics That Are So In Style, They Basically Anti-Age You

Couples can disagree over socks and still be happy together. At 45 and 48 respectively, you would expect to find these two in the no-show camp, but one of them is crew and proud.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Which couple like different socks? Olivia Wong/Getty Images

It’s Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker! And now we know what they debate over dinner.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Olivia Wong/Getty Images

This reality megastar shows that sometimes, at 40, you just want to be warm, even if it means giving your feet a Gen Z makeover.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose cozy toes are these? London Entertainment/GC Images

It’s Khloé Kardashian! And those socks do look cozy. Maybe Gen Z have a point.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Khloé Kardashian London Entertainment/GC Images

At 34, this globally successful music megastar is a core millennial, but her socks are confusing. If her legs weren’t so long, they would arguably tick the Gen Z box, but that slither of visible skin breaks the rules.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Who’s torn between two sock styles? DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s Taylor Swift! And we get it: with fans of all ages, it’s hard to commit either way.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Taylor Swift DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Like his famous girlfriend, this sports star is 34 — and seemingly very comfortable in his deeply millennial skin.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose sporty feet are these? Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

It’s Travis Kelce! But we’re seeing a hint of a crew sock tan-line too… is he as confused about the new sock rules as his love?

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Travis Kelce Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

At 26, this actress is a Gen Z icon, and rightly so — she oozes cool, right down to her highly conspicuous socks.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Who’s in the crew crew? Courtesy of Instagram

It’s Sydney Sweeney! And some of her favorite socks go boldly where no millennial would dare: halfway up her calves.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Sydney Sweeney Courtesy of Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

This 55 year old singer and actress has the body of someone half her age, but her socks, or lack of, give it away: she’s Gen X through and through.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose crisp white feet are these? Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s Jennifer Lopez! But when you look this great in gym gear, who cares about your feet?

At 30, this singer is actually a millennial, but there is literally nothing more Gen Z than teaming high socks with Crocs.

lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal
Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Who loves socks ‘n’ Crocs? Raymond Hall/GC Images

It’s Justin Bieber! With 27 year old wife Hailey Bieber and a fanbase who adored him when he was 15 and they were 10, you’ve got to flaunt those Gen Z trends.

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Justin Bieber Raymond Hall/GC Images

At 58, this actress is sending us some confusing messages — technically those socks are no-show, but they’re also bright red! What does it mean?

Gen Z Crew Socks vs Millennial No-Show Socks: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and J-Lo Are Divided!
Whose no-show socks are these? Bauer Griffin

It’s Halle Berry! Let’s just assume there’s a “match your socks to your surname” trend we’re not aware of — or just that she’s way too cool and confident in her skin to pander to silly sock trends. Perhaps we should all follow her lead and just… wear what we’re comfortable in?

In this article

Bella Hadid bio

Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid Bio Page CMA Awards

Gigi Hadid
Yes Please Halle Berrys Resourceful Workout Is Easy Anyone Try

Halle Berry
Jennifer Garners Netflix Movie Family Switch Will Overtly. Reference 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez
Justin Bieber Bio Pic

Justin Bieber
1425692420karlie kloss 206

Karlie Kloss
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Khloé Kardashian
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kourtney Kardashian
Lucy Hale and More Stars Who Have Battled Eating Disorders

Lucy Hale
1277916588olivia 206

Olivia Palermo
Olivia Wilde Shares a Salad Dressing Recipe Following Former Nanny's Claims

Olivia Wilde
Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Is Worried About Becoming a Mom in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Travis Barker
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!