Cynthia Erivo Finds This TikTok Video About Khloe Kardashian ‘Hilarious’

Cynthia Erivo subtly commented on Khloé Kardashian’s ever-changing look by reposting a viral TikTok video highlighting her beauty transformation over the years.

“Hilarious,” the Harriet star tweeted on June 4, along with the clip posted by TikTok user Beverly Adaeze.

In the video, Adaeze plays the role of a mom looking at four different photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Wow, your friends are looking so nice,” said the TikTok user before the narrator said, “Mommy these are all the same person.”

“These are four different people,” she replied. “You are telling me that this community of women that I’m looking at — that is all one person? You cannot fool me.”

“They’re even looking like different nationalities,” she added. “They are not the same person my dear, I am telling you.”

Adaeze captioned the video, “When you show your mom the new Khloé Kardashian.”

The TikTok video was originally posted on May 25 and has amassed over 150,000 “likes” and thousands of comments.

“This community….had me screaming,” one person commented. Another wrote, ‘Is it really the same person? I don’t keep up with the Kardashians.”

One of the four photos referenced in the TikTok video is a selfie of the 35-year-old and her new bronde hair, originally posted on May 22. The pic made headlines because many fans were shocked by her transformation.

“Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lock down a whole different person. Wow!” one Instagram user wrote.

Another follower asked, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” The reality star jokingly replied, “My weekly face transplant clearly.”

But the mom of one isn’t bothered by the comments. “Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“She thinks she looks great,” the insider added. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

