



Dakota Johnson is just like Us and misses the gap in her front teeth, too. In fact, she misses it so much that she might even try to bring it back.

Just a few days ago, the Internet was up in arms when the 29-year-old actress attended a special screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon on August 1 without a gap between her two front teeth. Now she’s addressed the missing beloved feature.

“First of all, the fact that this is a newsworthy event in our world right now is pretty sha-ka-khan to me,” she said when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 6.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress then went on to explain the accidental reason it closed up. “I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13 and it was just glued to the back of my teeth,” she revealed. “And I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded.” And that’s when her endearing gap closed all on it’s own. “I’m really sad about it too.”

She went on to say that she was also mourning its loss. “Hold on, this is really important. I’m sad about my gap tooth too. So I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time,” she joked, before Fallon cut her off. However, the young starlette pointed out that she has had to make minor adjustments to her daily life.

“I have to deal with a whole new world of problems,” she teased before clarifying that now she has issues with food getting stuck between her front teeth. “Because before it would just slide right through.” Fair point.

But no need to fret, Johnson wants to bring it back the gap just as much as we do. “But it’s going to come back,” she said, to which Fallon asked how. “Other retainers.”

Here’s to hoping!

