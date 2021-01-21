LOL! Dakota Johnson said that her mom Melanie Griffith not only took her to get her belly button pierced, but she also took her to get her first tattoo.

On Wednesday, January 20, the 31-year-old actress stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she said her mom brought her to get her belly button pierced when she was 14-years-old.

“She also got her belly button pierced,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I don’t know why I’m telling you this!”

But that’s not all! The Fifty Shades of Grey star also revealed that Griffith brought her daughter to get her first tattoo. This was even after Johnson’s dad, Don Johnson, said he’d disown her if she got one.

“Now I didn’t know this, and I was surprised to find this out today, that you are a big fan of tattoos,” the late night host James Corden said. “I mean I don’t know why I’m surprised.”

“I don’t know why you’re surprised either,” Johnson responded.

He replied that he’s just never seen any of her ink before. “You just don’t strike me as a tattoo fiend,” he said.

Though she explained that she has 11-12 different designs, she said she wouldn’t classify that as “fiend” status.

“I think that’s fiend. I think you’re in the fiend zone,” Corden continued. “I think 11 is fiend. I think any more than eight is a fiend.”

But she didn’t agree. “Not in 2021,” she said. “Eleven is conservative.”

Though many of the designs she said she loves, she said there are some she regret because “they’re silly now.” This includes the first one she got with her mom, a saying on her arm that “actions not words” written in Latin. As it turns out, this is something her dad always used to say to her growing up. And since he hated the idea of her getting a tattoo so much, she decided to get one linked to him.

Meanwhile, Corden showed off the Chinese symbol on his ankle that means one of three things: tattoo, happy go lucky or crane. Unfortunately, he doesn’t really know which of these it is.

“I’m fine with happy go lucky, I’m pleased with tattoo, and if it means crane I’ll live with it,” the comedian said. “I don’t even really have to see it.”

