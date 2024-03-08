The D’Amelio family might have gotten their start on social media, but Charli, Dixie, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio have created a fashion empire — which includes D’Amelio Footwear.

The family of four launched their footwear line in May 2023 but have been expanding the brand with various collections (and pop-up shops) ever since. Per Dixie, going “outside the box a little bit” is the biggest lesson they’ve learned along the way.

“[We’re] not creating [shoes] just for us,” Dixie, 22, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Shopify x D’Amelio Pop-up on Friday, March 8.

“From the very beginning, we’re all little perfectionists and love black and white and things to look very neat. This collection’s fun because there is a lot of color and designs,” she continued. “When we first started this … we were like, we have to do basics, people want basics. But having more fun with it has definitely been a much better journey.”

Heidi, 52, agreed with her eldest daughter. Charli, 19, said that “statements and staples” has become the brand’s unofficial motto when it comes to expanding with new styles.

The brand’s latest collection has “a little bit of everything,” Heidi told Us. “This is very fun collection, especially with the colors.”

Charli added: “As we develop D’Amelio footwear, I think we’re also all developing our own personal styles and growing with that. A year ago, I wouldn’t be caught dead in anything with less than a five inch heel. And now I’m wearing kitten heels and flats.”

Marc explained that, while the family is the forefront of the operation, they “built a team” that is — in his words — “bigger” and “more capable” than just the four of them. He also gave a shout-out to the three women in his family.

“He’s selling himself short,” Charli said of her dad. “He puts in so much time and energy into everything that we do, and he doesn’t have to. But he’s the person that we all know will protect us and help us through everything. … I’m just very, very honored to be able to have someone like him to look after everything we do.”

The D’Amelio family’s wider team has allowed them to bring D’Amelio Footwear to life with various pop-up shops, including the Shopify x D’Amelio Pop-up hosted in New York City from March 8 to March 10.

“Shopify has been so amazing to let us hold this event. We obviously could not be doing this if it wasn’t for their space and them allowing us to set it up,” Charli gushed

Along with getting to see and “feel the shoes” in person, fans had the chance to interact with the family, create a custom floral bouquet and attend an International Women’s Day panel hosted by Heidi.