Daniel Craig sent shock waves through Venice with his grown out hair.

Craig, 56, showed off his longer tresses while attending the Queer photocall during the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, September 1. For the event, Craig parted his light brunette hair — which featured a mix of silver strands — to the side and let his bangs flop over his forehead and cascade to his nose. The rest of his hairdo featured long sides that were cut slightly past the top of his ears and a short back.

Craig, who plays Lee in the movie, paired his coiffure with a casual outfit consisting of a white dress shirt complete with rolled-up sleeves, blue cuffed jeans and crisp white sneakers. He accessorized with a striped watch band, a silver chain necklace and black sunglasses.

Fans were quick to praise Craig’s mane via X. “Daniel Craig looks SCRUMPTIOUS with that longer hair at Venice,” one social media user gushed, as another added, “I love this.” More fans commented that Craig looked “unrecognizable” with his longer hair.

Related: What Your Favorite Daniel Craig Look Says About You When you picture Daniel Craig — and it’s totally normal if this happens a lot, you’re only human — how do you think of him? We’re guessing it might involve him wading out of the sea in a modified Speedo as James Bond in Casino Royale? But a lot has happened since 2006. It turns […]

Also on Sunday, the actor was seen walking through Venice with wife Rachel Weisz, who wore a black mini dress and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Craig, who is known for rocking short-trimmed locks, previously showed off his growing hair while posing for a Loewe campaign in July. At the time, his bangs were parted to the side and styled in a flared-out ‘do.

In the ad, he posed in a colorful patterned sweater and yellow sheer shades. He later changed into a pastel blue dress shirt and beaded floral pants. He also rocked a black leather jacket during the campaign, reminding fans of his James Bond style.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

At the time, he paired the layer with a black scoop neck top and brown trousers.

Queer will have its world premiere in Venice on Tuesday, September 3.