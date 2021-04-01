While tie-dye sweatpants and consuming an excess of junk food have been coping mechanisms for many this past year, Daphne Oz has found a sense of calm by taking some time to indulge in self-care rituals.

And given her partnership with Loum Beauty, a line focused on combatting the negative effects stress can have on the skin, her techniques for creating a moment of zen in crazy times couldn’t be more fitting.

“I remember when I first became pregnant and was anxious like so many mothers are, my dad told me that stress is our worst enemy. It’s unrealistic to think you’ll ever entirely get rid of stress, so it’s up to each of us to figure out how to effectively manage it,” Oz tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “Manageable rituals of self-care let your body and mind know you prioritize them so they can work even harder for you.”

For the 35-year-old, one of those rituals has been setting aside few minutes to break out her gua sha. “I’ve been using it daily to detox my skin, boost glow and add definition to my cheek and jaw bones — I absolutely love it,” she tells Stylish.

Oz’s pro tip? Rest the gua she in an ice bath prior to using. “I’ll apply my Loum Beauty Polishing Minifacial, then rinse and add a slick of our Elixir Oil before I use the smooth edges of the tool to gently de-puff my whole face.”

While the above is a newer ritual, The Chew host shared that taking a bath has been her go-to self-care habit since she was little. “I love soaks with Epsom salts to soothe tired muscles. It’s also my favorite time to do a face or hair mask,” Oz tells Us.

But as a mom of 4, alone time isn’t always of the essence. So while family walks have certainly become a regular activity in the Oz household, the television host has also found that “leaning her skincare routine” — with the help of Loum — has made it possible for her to still take a few moments of me time.

“We’re all getting busier by the day, and if we’re going to stick to something long-term, it has to be easy and it has to work for your life … The curated line helps me put my best face forward in a way that still makes sense for a crazy, busy life,” she tells Stylish.

Oz continues: “My kids are not about to give me 20 minutes to spend slathering on a million potions! Loum checked all the boxed for me because it made it easy to have this small moment of self-care, this ritual of introducing calm into my life in a beautiful way.”