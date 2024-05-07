Demi Lovato Attends 2024 Met Gala After Slamming the Event 8 Years Ago

Demi Lovato made her return to the Met Gala after she infamously slammed the event eight years ago.

Lovato, 31, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City on Monday, May 6, donning a strapless silver Prabal Gurung gown. The dress featured metallic floral embellishments draped asymmetrically from the bodice to the train.

The singer paired the look with a sparkly necklace as she embraced the event’s theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and dress code “Garden of Time.”

Lovato’s resurgence at the gala comes eight years after her first appearance. She made her debut at the annual fundraiser in 2016. She wore a silver, black and gold sequin Moschino floor-length gown.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

At the time, Lovato walked the red carpet with Nicki Minaj and designer Jeremy Scott. While posing for photos, Minaj, 41, was snapped seemingly side-eyeing in Lovato’s direction while the former Disney actress looked perplexed. Following the event, Lovato shared the photo on her social media.

“This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met ???,” the singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Entertainment Tonight. “#cool #sof–kingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.”

After raising eyebrows about a potential feud between her and Minaj, Lovato cleared the air about where she stood with the rapper.

“P.s. some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke,” Lovato said. “I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life ???.”

Two years after bashing the Met Gala online, Lovato opened up about how she had a “terrible experience” the first time she attended the event.

Related: Demi Lovato’s All-Time Best Red Carpet Moments See how Demi Lovato fashion style has changed throughout the years — pics

“This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around,” she said to Billboard in 2018. “It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

Lovato, who has been candid about her substance abuse issues over the years, shared that the her night was so triggering, she ended up leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art to go directly to an AA meeting.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she recalled. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala. Fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d–k.”